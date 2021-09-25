Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 25, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, 210925-N-OJ308-1202 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

