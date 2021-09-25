210925-N-OJ308-1202

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 25, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

