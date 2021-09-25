210925-N-OJ308-1468

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, drops off cargo on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 25, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 11:24 Photo ID: 6858300 VIRIN: 210925-N-OJ308-1468 Resolution: 5560x3707 Size: 975.03 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA