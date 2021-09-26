210926-N-OJ308-1032

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Vincent Visone, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) removes a missile rail from a missile loader, Sept. 26, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

ATLANTIC OCEAN