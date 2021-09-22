U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Montogmery, 86th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight commander, left, helps Jessie Bledsoe power up the projector for an English literacy lesson for evacuees during the evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Airmen at Ramstein have constructed classrooms for adults and children to help strengthen their English literacy prior to them departing to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:00 Photo ID: 6855329 VIRIN: 210922-F-BT441-1142 Resolution: 4792x3199 Size: 857.48 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer literacy lessons [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.