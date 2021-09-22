Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer literacy lessons [Image 4 of 6]

    Volunteer literacy lessons

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Montogmery, 86th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight commander, left, helps Jessie Bledsoe power up the projector for an English literacy lesson for evacuees during the evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Airmen at Ramstein have constructed classrooms for adults and children to help strengthen their English literacy prior to them departing to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer literacy lessons [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

