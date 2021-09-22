Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer literacy lessons

    Volunteer literacy lessons

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    School supplies rest on a desk inside the activities hangar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. These supplies are for child evacuees to strengthen their English literacy skills during the evacuation operation as they await transportation to onward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6855327
    VIRIN: 210922-F-BT441-1131
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1015.9 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer literacy lessons, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

