    Volunteer literacy lessons [Image 5 of 6]

    Volunteer literacy lessons

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Jessie Bledsoe teaches evacuee children English greetings in one of her lessons during the evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Bledsoe volunteered to help evacuees strengthen their English literacy skills. The Airmen at Ramstein have developed classes and activities for evacuees while they await departure to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer literacy lessons [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOMAfgEvac

