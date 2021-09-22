Jessie Bledsoe teaches evacuee children English greetings in one of her lessons during the evacuation operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Bledsoe volunteered to help evacuees strengthen their English literacy skills. The Airmen at Ramstein have developed classes and activities for evacuees while they await departure to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:00 Photo ID: 6855330 VIRIN: 210922-F-BT441-1146 Resolution: 5187x3463 Size: 691.91 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer literacy lessons [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.