Volunteer literacy lessons

Jessie Bledsoe introduces herself to evacuee children in an English literacy lesson during the evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Bledsoe has approximately 10 years of experience in the Department of Defense Education Activity as an educator and volunteered to assist with classes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

