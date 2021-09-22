Volunteer literacy lessons

Jessie Bledsoe starts her lesson for evacuee children during the evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Bledsoe volunteered to help teach evacuees English literacy skills while they await their departure to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021