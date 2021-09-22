Jessie Bledsoe starts her lesson for evacuee children during the evacuation operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. Bledsoe volunteered to help teach evacuees English literacy skills while they await their departure to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6855328
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-BT441-1137
|Resolution:
|5331x3559
|Size:
|998.37 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Volunteer literacy lessons [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT