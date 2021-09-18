Keesler Airmen hold a U.S. flag during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 18, 2021. The Shuckers hosted a military appreciation night where service members received free tickets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6853622
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-ID959-1310
|Resolution:
|5847x3898
|Size:
|10.96 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS
