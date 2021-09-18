Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night

U.S. Air Force Col. Stuart Rubio, 403rd Wing commander, recites the oath of enlistment to Air Force delayed entry program recruits during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 18, 2021. The military appreciation night consisted of two games back to back where Rubio threw the first pitch during pre-game festivities, technical training students displayed the U.S. flag and the Keesler Honor Guard presented colors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

