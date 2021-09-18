Biloxi Shuckers team members place their right hand over their hearts as the Keesler Honor Guard prepares to present colors during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 18, 2021.The Shuckers hosted a military appreciation night where service members received free tickets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6853618
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-ID959-1061
|Resolution:
|5640x3749
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
