Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night

Biloxi Shuckers team members place their right hand over their hearts as the Keesler Honor Guard prepares to present colors during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 18, 2021.The Shuckers hosted a military appreciation night where service members received free tickets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

