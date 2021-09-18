Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night [Image 3 of 6]

    Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler Airmen hold a U.S. flag during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 18, 2021. The Shuckers hosted a military appreciation night where service members received free tickets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 09:12
    This work, Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    baseball
    oath of enlistment
    Keesler
    Biloxi
    ID959
    81 Training Wing

