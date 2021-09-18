Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night

    Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stuart Rubio, 403rd Wing commander, recites the oath of enlistment to Air Force delayed entry program recruits during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 18, 2021. The military appreciation night consisted of two games back to back where Rubio threw the first pitch during pre-game festivities, technical training students displayed the U.S. flag and the Keesler Honor Guard presented colors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biloxi Shuckers' military appreciation night [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    baseball
    oath of enlistment
    Keesler
    Biloxi
    ID959
    81 Training Wing

