A heat sink is a cooling mechanism in a server, which prevents overheating, Sept. 22, 2021, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Staff Sgt. Adam Jacob, American Forces Network Humphreys information technology specialist, says he enjoys the hands-on experience of working on servers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick A. Wyatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6850830 VIRIN: 210922-F-LS471-1082 Resolution: 5980x4784 Size: 26.97 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.