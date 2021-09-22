Antonio Chavez, American Forces Network Humphreys information technology specialist monitors network traffic, Sept. 22, 2021, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. The tech services department at AFN Humphreys maintains network operations for more than 70 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick A. Wyatt)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 22:29
|Photo ID:
|6850829
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-LS471-1210
|Resolution:
|6575x4696
|Size:
|22.11 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
