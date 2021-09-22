Antonio Chavez, American Forces Network Humphreys information technology specialist, replaces a circuit board during server maintenance, Sept. 22, 2021, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. AFN Humphreys tech services team runs servers for three stations throughout South Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick A. Wyatt)
This work, AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
