Staff Sgt. Adam Jacob, assists Antonio Chavez, American Forces Network Humphreys information technology specialists, with removing a server for maintenance, Sept. 22, 2021, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. The tech services department at AFN Humphreys conducts server maintenance several times a week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick A. Wyatt)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 22:29
|Photo ID:
|6850826
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-LS471-1061
|Resolution:
|4478x6269
|Size:
|25.56 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
