Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment [Image 3 of 7]

    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Staff Sgt. Adam Jacob, assists Antonio Chavez, American Forces Network Humphreys information technology specialists, with removing a server for maintenance, Sept. 22, 2021, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. The tech services department at AFN Humphreys conducts server maintenance several times a week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick A. Wyatt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 22:29
    Photo ID: 6850826
    VIRIN: 210922-F-LS471-1061
    Resolution: 4478x6269
    Size: 25.56 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment
    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment
    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment
    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment
    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment
    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment
    AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT