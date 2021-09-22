Staff Sgt. Adam Jacob, assists Antonio Chavez, American Forces Network Humphreys information technology specialists with a fan replacement, Sept. 22, 2021, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. The tech services department at AFN Humphreys is responsible for safeguarding and maintaining more than 1.5 million dollars in equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick A. Wyatt)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 22:29
|Photo ID:
|6850828
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-LS471-1183
|Resolution:
|7043x5030
|Size:
|25.84 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys tech services maintains equipment [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT