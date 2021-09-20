Low frequency, high risk: 23 CES firefighters practice confined space rescue

Randi Devers, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services driver, descends into a hole during a confined space extraction exercise with Mission Critical Solutions personnel at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2021. MCS telecommunications mechanics, subcontracted by the 23rd Communications Squadron, provide a diverse range of technology services to Moody AFB, which requires working in confined spaces on a daily basis. The training demanded the use of teamwork in order to successfully extract individuals from the manhole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

