Low frequency, high risk: 23 CES firefighters practice confined space rescue

Jason Hughes, 23rd Wing safety and occupational health manager, provides feedback after fire and emergency services Airmen from the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a confined space extraction exercise with Mission Critical Solutions personnel at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2021. MCS telecommunications mechanics, subcontracted by the 23rd Communications Squadron, provide a diverse range of technology services to Moody AFB, which requires working in confined spaces on a daily basis. The training ensured Airmen are ready to support MCS personnel in the event of an emergency requiring rescue. Safety provided oversight for the training to ensure everyone involved followed proper precautions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

