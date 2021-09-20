Low frequency, high risk: 23 CES firefighters practice confined space rescue

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rob Jarvis, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services health and safety assistant chief, provides feedback after his team conducted a confined space extraction exercise with Mission Critical Solutions personnel at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2021. MCS telecommunications mechanics, subcontracted by the 23rd Communications Squadron, provide a diverse range of technology services to Moody AFB, which requires working in confined spaces on a daily basis. The training ensured Airmen are ready to support MCS personnel in the event of an emergency requiring rescue. Jarvis discussed the Airmen’s successes during the training and what needed to be sharpened for future exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

