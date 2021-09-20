U.S. Air Force fire and emergency services Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron hoist Charlie Wick, Mission Critical Solutions telecommunications mechanic, out of a hole during a confined space extraction exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2021. MCS telecommunications mechanics, subcontracted by the 23rd Communications Squadron, provide a diverse range of technology services to Moody AFB, which requires working in confined spaces on a daily basis. The training ensured Airmen are ready to support personnel in the event of an emergency requiring rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6850314
|VIRIN:
|210920-F-EQ901-1230
|Resolution:
|5936x3949
|Size:
|14.88 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Low frequency, high risk: 23 CES firefighters practice confined space rescue
