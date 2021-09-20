Low frequency, high risk: 23 CES firefighters practice confined space rescue

U.S. Air Force fire and emergency services Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron hoist Charlie Wick, Mission Critical Solutions telecommunications mechanic, out of a hole during a confined space extraction exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2021. MCS telecommunications mechanics, subcontracted by the 23rd Communications Squadron, provide a diverse range of technology services to Moody AFB, which requires working in confined spaces on a daily basis. The training ensured Airmen are ready to support personnel in the event of an emergency requiring rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

