Low frequency, high risk: 23 CES firefighters practice confined space rescue

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Wilson, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services crew chief, left, and Stephen Wilmot, 23rd CES Fire and Emergency Services assistant chief of training, secure a manhole after conducting a confined space extraction exercise with Mission Critical Solutions personnel at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 20, 2021. MCS telecommunications mechanics, subcontracted by the 23rd Communications Squadron, provide a diverse range of technology services to Moody AFB, which requires working in confined spaces on a daily basis. The training ensured Airmen are ready to support MCS personnel in the event of an emergency requiring rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

