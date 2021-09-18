Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chas Foundation 5K [Image 11 of 13]

    Chas Foundation 5K

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Castillo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Contestants run past a sign thanking Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) for their volunteer efforts during the Chas Foundation 5K for suicide awareness, in Suffolk, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:38
