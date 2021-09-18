Yeoman 1st Class Alivia Pringle, from Fairfield, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, hands out water during a community service event for the Chas Foundation 5K for suicide awareness, Suffolk, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)
|09.18.2021
|09.22.2021 08:38
|6849446
|210918-N-ET513-0077
|3466x2476
|1.23 MB
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|2
|0
This work, Chas Foundation 5K [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
