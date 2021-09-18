Yeoman 1st Class Alivia Pringle, from Fairfield, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, hands out water during a community service event for the Chas Foundation 5K for suicide awareness, Suffolk, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo