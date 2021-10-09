Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchor removal [Image 3 of 13]

    Anchor removal

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department and Newport News Shipyard removes the ship’s port anchor for preservation purposes, Sept. 10, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6849439
    VIRIN: 210910-N-DN657-1048
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 886.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchor removal [Image 13 of 13], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anchor removal
    Anchor removal
    Anchor removal
    E6 Exam
    E6 Exam
    E6 Exam
    E6 Exam
    E6 Exam
    Chas Foundation 5k
    Chas Foundation 5K
    Chas Foundation 5K
    Chas Foundation 5k
    Chas Foundation 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT