Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department and Newport News Shipyard removes the ship’s port anchor for preservation purposes, Sept. 10, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:37 Photo ID: 6849439 VIRIN: 210910-N-DN657-1048 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 886.71 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anchor removal [Image 13 of 13], by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.