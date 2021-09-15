Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E6 Exam [Image 6 of 13]

    E6 Exam

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Navy Counselor 2nd Class Jami Reddick, from Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administration department, participates in the Navy Wide Advancement Exam for E6 candidates at the Newport News Marriot at City Center, Sept. 15, 2021. Ford is inport Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6849442
    VIRIN: 210915-N-OK726-0005
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
