Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Tiffany Tisdale, front, from Apache, Oklahoma, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Dominic Reece, From Kailua, Hawaii, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, participate in the Chas Foundation 5K for suicide awareness in Suffolk, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2021. Ford is inport at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

Date Taken: 09.18.2021