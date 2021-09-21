Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier [Image 10 of 10]

    Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept.21, 2021) Emergency Medical Service team members transport a simulated casualty during an active-shooter training exercise on Camp Lemonnier, Sept. 21, 2021. Active-shooter training is designed to improve the skills and readiness of service members and staff. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:52
    Photo ID: 6849222
    VIRIN: 210921-N-QB805-0049
    Resolution: 3300x1855
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    first responders
    Camp Lemonnier
    active shooter exercise

