Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kevin Bostick, from Washington D.C., mans a radio and relays critical information to his team during a simulated mass casualty exercise at the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021