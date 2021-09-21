CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. Lucy Shi (left), a Navy Flight Surgeon from Chandler, Ariz., portrays a shooting victim, as Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dashondra Lawson, from Fitzgerald, Ga., assesses her “wounds” during a simulated mass casualty exercise at the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:52 Photo ID: 6849214 VIRIN: 210921-N-YZ252-0018 Resolution: 2930x2123 Size: 2.78 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: CHANDLER, AZ, US Hometown: FITZGERALD, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.