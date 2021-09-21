Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jemuel Macabali, from San Diego, is transported to Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility by the Camp Lemonnier Emergency Medical Service team during an active-shooter training exercise conducted on Camp Lemonnier, Sept. 21, 2021. Active-shooter training is designed to improve the skills and readiness of service members and staff. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

