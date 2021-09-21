Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier [Image 5 of 10]

    Active Shooter Training Held at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kelvin Escobar, from New York City, provides emergency care to “victims” during a simulated mass casualty exercise at the Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:52
    Djibouti
    first responders
    Camp Lemonnier
    active shooter exercise

