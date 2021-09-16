Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day

U.S. Air Force honor guard members stand at ease during a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. Every year in the United States, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
