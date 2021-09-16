Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day [Image 7 of 9]

    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald D. Schochenmaier, 18th Wing vice commander, speaks at a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. During his speech, Schochenmaier asked Kadena members to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of POW/MIA personnel.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    VIRIN: 210916-F-IV266-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    ceremony
    POW/MIA
    Prisoner of war
    missing in action

