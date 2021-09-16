U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald D. Schochenmaier, 18th Wing vice commander, speaks at a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. During his speech, Schochenmaier asked Kadena members to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of POW/MIA personnel.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 01:54 Photo ID: 6849110 VIRIN: 210916-F-IV266-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.13 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.