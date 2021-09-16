The 18th Wing holds a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. National POW/MIA Recognition Day honors service members who didn’t come home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
This work, Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
