Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day [Image 8 of 9]

    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Wing holds a National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. National POW/MIA Recognition Day honors service members who didn’t come home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 01:54
    Photo ID: 6849111
    VIRIN: 210916-F-IV266-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day
    Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    POW/MIA
    Prisoner of war
    missing in action

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT