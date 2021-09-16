Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day

The Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag waves prior to the start of a run at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. Through the efforts of past POW/MIA American family members, the official flag was created to bring awareness to loved ones who were held prisoner or declared missing during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

