Kadena observes National POW/MIA Remembrance Day

A Prisoner of War and Missing in Action display sits empty during a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2021. The tradition of setting a symbolic table for POW/MIA comrades has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War. The manner in which this table is decorated is full of meaningful symbols to help us remember those who did not come home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

