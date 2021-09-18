Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, delivers remarks while Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st TRW command chief, stands by during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 18, 2021. The event, which celebrated the Air Force’s 74th birthday, also included a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6848731
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-BD983-0165
|Resolution:
|4436x3126
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
