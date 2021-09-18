Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday

U.S. Air Force Retired Maj. Gen. James Martin, Mississippi State University associate vice president for corporate engagement and economic development, delivers remarks during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 18, 2021. The event, which celebrated the Air Force’s 74th birthday, also included a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6848728
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-BD983-0140
|Resolution:
|4414x3124
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
