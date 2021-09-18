Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday

Members of the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a POW/MIA table ceremony during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 18, 2021. The event, which celebrated the Air Force’s 74th birthday, also included a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

