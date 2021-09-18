Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler personnel participate in a toasting ceremony during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 18, 2021. The event, which celebrated the Air Force’s 74th birthday, also included a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6848727
    VIRIN: 210918-F-BD983-0068
    Resolution: 4747x3286
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday
    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday
    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday
    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday
    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday
    Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Celebration
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT