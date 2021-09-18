U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Randy Newcome and Airman 1st Class Josh Lentz, 81st Training Support Squadron command support staff, participate in a cake cutting ceremony during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 18, 2021. The event, which celebrated the Air Force’s 74th birthday, also included a POW/MIA table ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6848730
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-BD983-0117
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler celebrates Air Force's birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
