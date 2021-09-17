Air Force Marathon goes virtual

Air Force Marathon volunteers Lisa Condra (left) and Jody Durnbaugh gather Mike Lauden’s race packet Sept. 17, 2021 — including T-shirt, race bib and medallion — at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Lauden was scheduled to run the 5K event in the virtual format forced by COVID-19 restrictions again this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

