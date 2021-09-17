Air Force Marathon volunteers Lisa Condra (left) and Jody Durnbaugh gather Mike Lauden’s race packet Sept. 17, 2021 — including T-shirt, race bib and medallion — at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Lauden was scheduled to run the 5K event in the virtual format forced by COVID-19 restrictions again this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6848304
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-JW079-2004
|Resolution:
|3000x1971
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Marathon goes virtual [Image 5 of 5], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
