Over 500 volunteers still needed for Air Force Marathon

Photo By R.J. Oriez | Air Force Marathon volunteers Lisa Condra (left) and Jody Durnbaugh gather Mike Lauden's race packet Sept. 17, 2021 — including T-shirt, race bib and medallion — at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Lauden was scheduled to run the 5K event in the virtual format forced by COVID-19 restrictions again this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – With a little over a month until the 27th annual Air Force Marathon, there are still opportunities for the public to volunteer as a member of the Flight Crew, which helps run the event behind the scenes.



There are over 500 open slots left to fill out of about 1,500, marathon officials said. Volunteers can register at www.usafmarathon.com/volunteer or by calling 937-257-4350. The sign-up period ends Aug. 31.



“Volunteers are the heartbeat of our event,” Air Force Marathon Director Rachael Ferguson said. “Without their support, we could not produce the races. They bring the energy, excitement and necessary help to execute the experience that participants have when they come to the Air Force Marathon.”



Volunteers are needed for medal unwrapping Aug. 15-16, as well as every day from Sept. 13 through marathon race day Sept. 16. Opportunities include vendor check-in, bib handout, merchandise sales and hydration stations. Shifts vary, depending on the position, but most commitments are four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.



With the exception of medal unwrapping, volunteers do not need base access to participate. Individual volunteers must be 16 or older. Children under age 16 can only volunteer with a parent, guardian or trusted adult.



Volunteers will receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt and refreshments at the Health & Fitness Expo and on race day.



Those who want to volunteer with 10 or more people can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil to learn about other opportunities meant for larger groups.



The annual Air Force Marathon takes place the third Saturday of September at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. It was first held in 1997 to commemorate the Air Force’s 50th anniversary.

The 2023 Air Force Marathon will feature three aircraft: the MH-139 Grey Wolf, UH-1N Huey and HH-60W Jolly Green II.



“Each year, we are so excited for race day, and 2023 is no different,” Ferguson said. “We have three featured helicopters and a new Finish Line Festival this year, and we cannot wait to bring the Air Force Marathon events to life for all the spectators and participants.”



For more information regarding the Air Force Marathon, email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil or visit www.usafmarathon.com.