Douglas Suazo (left) picks up his race packet for the Air Force Marathon on Sept. 17, 2021, from race volunteers Derrick Samuel (center) and William Riffle at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the marathon was forced to go to a virtual format again this year. Participants must complete their run before the end of September. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 Photo ID: 6848307 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US This work, Air Force Marathon goes virtual [Image 5 of 5], by R.J. Oriez