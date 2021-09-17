Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Marathon goes virtual [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Marathon goes virtual

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Marathon participants pick up their race packets and shop for merchandise at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park Sept. 17, 2021, on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the marathon was forced to go to a virtual format again this year. Participants must complete their run before the end of September. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 14:22
    Photo ID: 6848303
    VIRIN: 210917-F-JW079-2003
    Resolution: 3000x2296
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Marathon goes virtual [Image 5 of 5], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Marathon goes virtual
    Air Force Marathon goes virtual
    Air Force Marathon goes virtual
    Air Force Marathon goes virtual
    Air Force Marathon goes virtual

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Fitness
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT