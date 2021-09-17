Air Force Marathon goes virtual

Air Force Marathon participants pick up their race packets and shop for merchandise at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force air park Sept. 17, 2021, on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the marathon was forced to go to a virtual format again this year. Participants must complete their run before the end of September. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

