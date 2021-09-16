363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center

Col. Eric Mack, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Commander, gives remarks during the 363d ISR Group Air Force Targeting Center ground breaking ceremony, Sept. 16, 2021 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. The new Air Force Targeting Center MILCON will house approximately 450 personnel from four squadrons and the 363 ISRG. Construction of the new Targeting Center is scheduled for completion in June 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

