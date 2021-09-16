363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center

Col. Eric Mack, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Commander, gives remarks during the 363d ISR Group Air Force Targeting Center ground breaking ceremony, Sept. 16, 2021 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. This new facility will provide efficiencies and synergy that will enable our Airmen to deliver next level target analysis to our global mission partners, and help drive joint all domain operations in the conflicts of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

