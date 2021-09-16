Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center [Image 2 of 3]

    363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Col. Eric Mack, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Commander, gives remarks during the 363d ISR Group Air Force Targeting Center ground breaking ceremony, Sept. 16, 2021 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. This new facility will provide efficiencies and synergy that will enable our Airmen to deliver next level target analysis to our global mission partners, and help drive joint all domain operations in the conflicts of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021
    This work, 363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center, by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    363 ISRW
    16th Air Force
    363 ISRG
    Air Force Targeting Center

